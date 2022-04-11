Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 219,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.54.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 20,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 70,500 shares of company stock valued at $742,976 over the last three months. Company insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.