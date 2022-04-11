Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 1,007.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,093 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 366,581 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,479,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $22.23 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $976.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

BSIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

