Qubitica (QBIT) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.66 Million

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubitica coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.61 or 0.00289819 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006001 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000683 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $710.00 or 0.01795366 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 141.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

QBIT is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

