QuickSwap Price Hits $199.41 on Exchanges (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for $199.41 or 0.00479848 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $65.23 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00043423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.23 or 0.07375864 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000143 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,465.90 or 0.99779504 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.