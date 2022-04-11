Rainicorn Market Capitalization Reaches $33.00 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $33.00 million and $657,040.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for $0.0660 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00043913 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.46 or 0.07518271 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,689.23 or 0.99982593 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

