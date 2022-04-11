Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Randstad in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Randstad’s FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Randstad from €64.00 ($70.33) to €69.00 ($75.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HSBC raised Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Randstad from €59.00 ($64.84) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.73. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.9849 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is 39.92%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

