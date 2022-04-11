Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RRC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $32.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $33.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,574,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

