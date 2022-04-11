Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) SVP Dori Ginn Sells 10,000 Shares

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE RRC traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $31.93. 3,668,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,479,767. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.