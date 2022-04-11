Ratecoin (XRA) Market Cap Reaches $48,880.45

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $48,880.45 and approximately $7.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ratecoin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ratecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ratecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.