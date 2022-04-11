Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,225.00

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,225 ($29.18) and last traded at GBX 2,210 ($28.98), with a volume of 173879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,210 ($28.98).

A number of research analysts recently commented on RAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.51) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.10) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,595 ($34.03) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,170 ($28.46) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rathbone Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,270 ($29.77).

The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,783.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,891.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $27.00. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

