RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.00.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ROLL stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $178.68. 745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,715. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.58 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $165.99 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

