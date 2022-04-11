Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,161 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,978,000 after purchasing an additional 629,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,969.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,058,000 after purchasing an additional 624,688 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,702,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,918,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RETA remained flat at $$32.99 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.