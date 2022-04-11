Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Orchid Island Capital (ORC)

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE: ORC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/8/2022 – Orchid Island Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “
- 3/31/2022 – Orchid Island Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “
- 3/31/2022 – Orchid Island Capital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2022 – Orchid Island Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “
- 3/17/2022 – Orchid Island Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “
- 3/3/2022 – Orchid Island Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “
- 2/25/2022 – Orchid Island Capital was downgraded by analysts at Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of NYSE:ORC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.07. 45,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,543. The company has a market cap of $543.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.34. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently -93.10%.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.