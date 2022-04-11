Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson Sells 36,718 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $240,135.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Christopher Gibson sold 34,472 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $256,126.96.

On Monday, March 14th, Christopher Gibson sold 230,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $1,444,400.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $695,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $2,190,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $1,022,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $232,934.34.

On Thursday, January 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $1,246,710.00.

NASDAQ RXRX traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $42.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 1,832.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 37.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

