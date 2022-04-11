RED Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $44,991.00 (RED)

RED (RED) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, RED has traded up 1% against the dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $550,949.29 and approximately $44,991.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.97 or 0.00260079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001641 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

