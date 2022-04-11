Redd Market Cap Hits $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Redd has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,919.82 or 1.00085170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00060840 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00024061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001933 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008354 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

