ReddCoin Market Cap Tops $20.67 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $20.67 million and $29,436.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,795.42 or 1.00059650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00061273 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.40 or 0.00253614 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00111960 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.90 or 0.00298998 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00131926 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004463 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001339 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars.

