Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Insider Barbara Richmond Sells 743 Shares

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) insider Barbara Richmond sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.99), for a total transaction of £3,960.19 ($5,193.69).

Barbara Richmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Barbara Richmond sold 3,750 shares of Redrow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.98), for a total transaction of £19,950 ($26,163.93).

Redrow stock opened at GBX 543.44 ($7.13) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 565.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 628.06. The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Redrow plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 500.82 ($6.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 743.60 ($9.75).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($11.02) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 980 ($12.85) to GBX 1,000 ($13.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 890 ($11.67) to GBX 710 ($9.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 840 ($11.02) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Redrow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 855.86 ($11.22).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

