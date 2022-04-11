Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Robert E. Landry Sells 325 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total transaction of $239,781.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $16.47 on Monday, reaching $722.37. 708,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,123. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $469.80 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $649.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

