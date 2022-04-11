Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 3,225 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,225 ($42.30) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,330 ($30.56) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($34.30) target price on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($34.75) target price on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,440.42 ($32.01).

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of LON REL traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,434 ($31.92). The company had a trading volume of 2,444,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,357. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 1,781 ($23.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,474 ($32.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50. The stock has a market cap of £46.99 billion and a PE ratio of 32.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,283.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,283.66.

In related news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($29.81), for a total transaction of £315,196.91 ($413,373.00).

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.