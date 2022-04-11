Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given New €200.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €180.00 ($195.65) to €200.00 ($217.39) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REMYY. HSBC raised Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €175.00 ($190.22) to €167.00 ($181.52) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.86.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Rémy Cointreau stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.23. 9,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.