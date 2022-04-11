Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €22.00 ($24.18) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($35.16) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($60.44) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($26.37) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Renault has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.71 ($40.35).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of EPA RNO traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €21.86 ($24.02). The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is €28.05 and its 200-day moving average is €30.37. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($110.66).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.