Render Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $536.84 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Render Token has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for $2.21 or 0.00005377 BTC on popular exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $536.84 million and $17.45 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00034425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00104142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 242,706,716 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

