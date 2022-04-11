Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Down 6.7%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.14. Approximately 2,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 336,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.39 and a quick ratio of 23.39. The company has a market cap of $839.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.06.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Replimune Group by 455.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Replimune Group by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

