REPO (REPO) Reaches One Day Volume of $212,870.00

REPO (REPO) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, REPO has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. One REPO coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges. REPO has a market cap of $3.11 million and $212,870.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

REPO Coin Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

