Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 949,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,416,000 after acquiring an additional 119,526 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.05. The stock had a trading volume of 24,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,919. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $102.33 and a 1 year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

