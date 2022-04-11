Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 11th (ADOCY, AGESY, AGIL, AIKI, AKA, ALIZY, APELY, ARBE, DNUT, MSP)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, April 11th:

Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Adocia SAS is a biotechnology company which is engaged in the development of insulin therapy. The Company develops a BioChaperone platform used for therapeutic protein delivery in regenerative medicine and chronic disease. Adocia SAS is based in Lyon, France. “

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Electronic Component segment offers switches, adjustable resistors, hard disk drive (HDD) heads, tuners, data communication modules, printers, amusement machines, car control units and steering modules, among others. The Audio segment provides car audio equipment and navigation systems. The Logistic segment provides delivery and storage services and packaging materials, as well as system development service, office service, manpower dispatching service and financial management services. The Company has 86 subsidiaries and right associated companies. “

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

