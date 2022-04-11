Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 11th (ANDE, BAM, BIIB, CACC, COP, CW, DCI, FCNCA, GOGL, HBNC)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, April 11th:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

