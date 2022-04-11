Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 11th (ANDE, BAM, BIIB, CACC, COP, CW, DCI, FCNCA, GOGL, HBNC)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, April 11th:
Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
