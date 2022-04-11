Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will earn $3.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.93) to €65.00 ($71.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

BUD stock opened at $58.78 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 28.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

