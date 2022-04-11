Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $5.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.09. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.18 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.95.

FANG stock opened at $141.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.05. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $147.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $7,100,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 18.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

