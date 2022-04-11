Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Harbour Energy plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Harbour Energy in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harbour Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 570 ($7.48) to GBX 670 ($8.79) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.00.

Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.0968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

