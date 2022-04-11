Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 11th (AACG, AAMC, AAME, AAU, ABEO, AC, ACOR, ACRX, ACU, ADXS)

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 11th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reeds (NYSE:REED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Widepoint (NYSE:WYY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

