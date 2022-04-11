Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Brother Industries, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brother Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
Brother Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.
