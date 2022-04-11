Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Brother Industries, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brother Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

BRTHY stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.01. Brother Industries has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

