Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Meridian Bioscience, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VIVO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $27.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.34.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 68.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 120.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth $251,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

