Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.63. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Shares of SLF opened at $54.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average is $55.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $48.85 and a 12-month high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,072 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,908,000 after purchasing an additional 954,491 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,654,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,792,000 after purchasing an additional 290,601 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,988,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,201,000 after purchasing an additional 106,135 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,493,000. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.5191 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

