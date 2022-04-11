Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 11th (AD, ADRZY, ADS, AIR, ALA, BARC, BAS, BC8, BDIMF, BMW)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 11th:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) was given a €30.00 ($32.97) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) was given a €31.00 ($34.07) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €60.00 ($65.93) to €56.00 ($61.54).

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €300.00 ($329.67) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €178.00 ($195.60) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 205 ($2.69) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €74.00 ($81.32) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €108.00 ($118.68) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €54.00 ($59.34) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €100.00 ($109.89) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €61.00 ($67.03) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($68.13) to €61.00 ($67.03). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €64.00 ($70.33) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €61.00 ($67.03) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.50 ($13.74) to €12.00 ($13.19).

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €192.00 ($210.99) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €22.00 ($24.18) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$62.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €34.50 ($37.91) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$27.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) was given a €29.00 ($31.87) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) was given a €25.00 ($27.47) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) was given a €25.00 ($27.47) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,790 ($23.48) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$73.00 to C$60.00.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €87.00 ($95.60) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €39.00 ($42.86) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €810.00 ($890.11) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$40.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €780.00 ($857.14) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €300.00 ($329.67) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $360.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €13.10 ($14.40) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €90.00 ($98.90) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €120.00 ($131.87) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €120.00 ($131.87) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €106.00 ($116.48) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €100.00 ($109.89) price target by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €120.00 ($131.87) to €115.00 ($126.37).

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 3,225 ($42.30) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 7,300 ($95.74) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €22.00 ($24.18) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €60.74 ($66.75) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €4.00 ($4.40) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €62.10 ($68.24) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €32.00 ($35.16) to €29.00 ($31.87). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 235 to SEK 205.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €48.00 ($52.75) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $188.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €12.50 ($13.74) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €15.10 ($16.59) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €13.10 ($14.40) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €130.00 ($142.86) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €90.00 ($98.90) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

