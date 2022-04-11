Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 11th (AD, ADRZY, ADS, AIR, ALA, BARC, BAS, BC8, BDIMF, BMW)

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 11th:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) was given a €30.00 ($32.97) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) was given a €31.00 ($34.07) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €60.00 ($65.93) to €56.00 ($61.54).

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €300.00 ($329.67) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €178.00 ($195.60) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 205 ($2.69) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €74.00 ($81.32) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €108.00 ($118.68) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €54.00 ($59.34) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €100.00 ($109.89) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €61.00 ($67.03) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($68.13) to €61.00 ($67.03). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €64.00 ($70.33) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €61.00 ($67.03) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.50 ($13.74) to €12.00 ($13.19).

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €192.00 ($210.99) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €22.00 ($24.18) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$62.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €34.50 ($37.91) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$27.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) was given a €29.00 ($31.87) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) was given a €25.00 ($27.47) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) was given a €25.00 ($27.47) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,790 ($23.48) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$73.00 to C$60.00.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €87.00 ($95.60) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €39.00 ($42.86) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €810.00 ($890.11) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$40.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €780.00 ($857.14) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €300.00 ($329.67) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $360.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €13.10 ($14.40) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €90.00 ($98.90) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €120.00 ($131.87) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €120.00 ($131.87) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €106.00 ($116.48) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €100.00 ($109.89) price target by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €120.00 ($131.87) to €115.00 ($126.37).

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 3,225 ($42.30) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 7,300 ($95.74) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €22.00 ($24.18) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €60.74 ($66.75) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €4.00 ($4.40) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €62.10 ($68.24) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €32.00 ($35.16) to €29.00 ($31.87). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 235 to SEK 205.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €48.00 ($52.75) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $188.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €12.50 ($13.74) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €15.10 ($16.59) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €13.10 ($14.40) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €130.00 ($142.86) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €90.00 ($98.90) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.