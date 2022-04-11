Research Analysts Set Expectations for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATA. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.20.

Shares of TSE:ATA opened at C$41.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$26.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.65.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$514.00 million.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

