Research Analysts Set Expectations for National Bank of Canada’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.07. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $9.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$104.27.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$94.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.93 billion and a PE ratio of 9.98. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$85.67 and a 1 year high of C$106.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$99.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$99.99.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$103.27 per share, with a total value of C$28,605.79. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,519,927.86.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

