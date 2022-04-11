Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nikola Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nikola in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nikola’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Nikola alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.72.

Nikola stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.84. Nikola has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 33,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 245,832 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nikola by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 43,385 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nikola (Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.