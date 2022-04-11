Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Science Applications International (SAIC)

Science Applications International (NYSE: SAIC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2022 – Science Applications International was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Science Applications International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Science Applications International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Science Applications International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $96.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Science Applications International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Science Applications International is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Science Applications International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $90.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

