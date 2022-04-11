Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Equinor ASA (EQNR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) recently:

4/7/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/6/2022 – Equinor ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from 300.00 to 340.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.02 price target on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/23/2022 – Equinor ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.67 to $31.80. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Equinor ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.37 to $35.66. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2022 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/8/2022 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/17/2022 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/16/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In Europe, it is the second-largest supplier of natural gas. In 2021, the company completed 21 exploration wells, with 8 commercial discoveries. The discoveries are likely to help reach its compound annual production growth rate of 3% through 2026. Moreover, it increased its quarterly dividend to 20 cents per share, suggesting an 11.1% increase. The company recently reported strong fourth-quarter results owing to higher commodity prices and increased contributions from the Martin Linge oilfield. However, the company’s debt burden might affect its financial flexibility. Also, it is not being able to capture the potential profit growth from the commodity prices that have reached record highs. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

2/14/2022 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/10/2022 – Equinor ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.83 to $34.07. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

EQNR opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 135.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

