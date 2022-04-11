Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Director Sells $403,650.00 in Stock

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $403,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:RGP traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 190,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,221. The company has a market capitalization of $569.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.99. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $20.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $204.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Resources Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGP. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Resources Connection by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Resources Connection by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.