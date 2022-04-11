Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QSR. Barclays cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:QSR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.92. 23,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,300. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.30%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

