Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

QSR traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,300. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,878,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $152,281,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,836,000 after buying an additional 1,743,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,273,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

