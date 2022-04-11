Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Price Target Lowered to €24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €25.00 ($27.47) to €24.00 ($26.37) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rexel from €25.00 ($27.47) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

RXEEY remained flat at $$19.63 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. It operates through Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

