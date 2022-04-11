RGC Resources (RGCO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ: RGCO) in the last few weeks:

4/11/2022 – RGC Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – RGC Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – RGC Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

3/26/2022 – RGC Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – RGC Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – RGC Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – RGC Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – RGC Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – RGC Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $21.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $184.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in RGC Resources by 30.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 72,912 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in RGC Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 122,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

