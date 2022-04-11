Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.52

Shares of Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 1063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22.
About Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY)
Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.
