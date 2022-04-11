RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.16 Million

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $8.70 million and $5.16 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,192,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

