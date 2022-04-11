Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,552,659 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,326 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Rio Tinto Group worth $907,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after buying an additional 552,812 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $79.99. 128,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,550. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average of $70.61. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,348.63.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

