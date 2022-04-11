Rise Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $514.00 (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. Rise has a market cap of $775,031.53 and $514.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rise has traded 94% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00039066 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 196,193,513 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

